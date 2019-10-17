Dr. Nancy Butler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Butler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Butler, MD
Overview of Dr. Nancy Butler, MD
Dr. Nancy Butler, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach.
Dr. Butler's Office Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Ear, Nose & Throat at Daytona Beach305 Memorial Medical Pkwy Ste 208, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Daytona Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The most amazing ENT I’ve ever met, she took my fiancé case the result were amazing within 5 hours of the surgery competition. I can’t think her enough. If you in need of an ENT please please contact her office it could change your life!
About Dr. Nancy Butler, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Butler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Butler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Butler has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Rhinoseptoplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Butler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Butler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Butler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Butler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.