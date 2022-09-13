Dr. Nancy Cao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Cao, MD
Overview of Dr. Nancy Cao, MD
Dr. Nancy Cao, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Southfield, MI.
Dr. Cao's Office Locations
Nancy J. Cao MD Phd Pllc25865 W 12 Mile Rd Ste 110, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 223-5990
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
When I first met Dr. Cao I was getting about 4 to 8 cluster headaches a day. For people that don't know about this condition I was told by a trauma doctor it was the worst pain known to modern medicine. She was calm and understanding and listened to me even when I went into her her office with the most excruciating pain, Dr. Cao has sent me to the Beaumont Royal Oak from her office one time where I spent weeks recovering from a cluster of headaches. Today along with her help with prescriptions and a pain Dr. which I receive shot in my right temple every 6 weeks, I manage my headaches and life much better. I am so grateful for her and the staff. They are very professional and work around my headaches and where I live about 3 hours from her office in Southfield.
About Dr. Nancy Cao, MD
- Neurology
- English, Chinese
- 1194703207
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cao has seen patients for Vertigo, Restless Leg Syndrome and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cao speaks Chinese.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Cao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.