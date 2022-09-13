See All Neurologists in Southfield, MI
Dr. Nancy Cao, MD

Neurology
4.1 (29)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Nancy Cao, MD

Dr. Nancy Cao, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Southfield, MI. 

Dr. Cao works at Nancy J Cao MD PHD PLLC in Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Restless Leg Syndrome and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cao's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nancy J. Cao MD Phd Pllc
    25865 W 12 Mile Rd Ste 110, Southfield, MI 48034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 223-5990

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 13, 2022
    When I first met Dr. Cao I was getting about 4 to 8 cluster headaches a day. For people that don't know about this condition I was told by a trauma doctor it was the worst pain known to modern medicine. She was calm and understanding and listened to me even when I went into her her office with the most excruciating pain, Dr. Cao has sent me to the Beaumont Royal Oak from her office one time where I spent weeks recovering from a cluster of headaches. Today along with her help with prescriptions and a pain Dr. which I receive shot in my right temple every 6 weeks, I manage my headaches and life much better. I am so grateful for her and the staff. They are very professional and work around my headaches and where I live about 3 hours from her office in Southfield.
    Lawrence Burns — Sep 13, 2022
    About Dr. Nancy Cao, MD

    • Neurology
    • English, Chinese
    • 1194703207
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nancy Cao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cao works at Nancy J Cao MD PHD PLLC in Southfield, MI. View the full address on Dr. Cao’s profile.

    Dr. Cao has seen patients for Vertigo, Restless Leg Syndrome and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Cao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cao.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

