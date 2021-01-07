Dr. Nancy Chase, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chase is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Chase, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Chase Pediatric Cardiology805 Estate Pl Ste 1, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 287-4150
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am 39. She has been my cardiologist my whole life. She is excellent, dedicated and very smart! I don’t know what I’ll do when she retires.
About Dr. Nancy Chase, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 53 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chase accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chase has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chase works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Chase. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chase.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chase, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chase appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.