Dr. Nancy Chen, MD is a Dermatologist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Chen works at Escondido Dermatology in Escondido, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Rosacea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.