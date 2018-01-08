Overview of Dr. Nancy Cheng, MD

Dr. Nancy Cheng, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Cheng works at 8th Ave. Ophthalmology PC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.