Overview of Dr. Nancy Choo, MD

Dr. Nancy Choo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.



Dr. Choo works at Advance Eye Care in Wayne, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Stye and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.