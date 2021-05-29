Dr. Nancy Christmas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christmas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Christmas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nancy Christmas, MD
Dr. Nancy Christmas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Loveland, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Christmas works at
Dr. Christmas' Office Locations
Centura Business Park1615 Foxtrail Dr Ste 100, Loveland, CO 80538 Directions (303) 261-1600
East Denver (Lowry) - Lowry Medical Center8101 E Lowry Blvd Ste 210, Denver, CO 80230 Directions (303) 261-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Frisco County360 Peak 1 Dr # 300, Breckenridge, CO 80424 Directions (303) 261-1600
Englewood850 Englewood Pkwy Ste 200, Englewood, CO 80110 Directions (303) 261-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
Lafayette - West Medical Building1050 W South Boulder Rd Ste 2100, Lafayette, CO 80026 Directions (303) 261-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Clinical Research Department255 S Routt St Ste 200, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (303) 261-1600Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Parker - Lincoln Medical Center11960 Lioness Way Ste 290, Parker, CO 80134 Directions (303) 261-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Porter Adventist Hospital
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Christmas is amazing and impressive. She is the best in her field, takes time to answer questions, and explains all aspects of procedures thoroughly and honestly, with directness. She is also compassionate, which I appreciate.
About Dr. Nancy Christmas, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center|Deaconess Hosp
- Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Christmas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christmas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christmas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Christmas works at
Dr. Christmas has seen patients for Progressive High Myopia, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Christmas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Christmas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christmas.
