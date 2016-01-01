Dr. Clayton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nancy Clayton, MD
Overview of Dr. Nancy Clayton, MD
Dr. Nancy Clayton, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with University of North Carolina Hospital.
Dr. Clayton's Office Locations
Unc Hospitals At Wakebrook111 Sunnybrook Rd, Raleigh, NC 27610 Directions (984) 974-4926
Unc Hospitals Pulmonary Function Lab101 Manning Dr, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 Directions (919) 966-8596
Hospital Affiliations
- University of North Carolina Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Nancy Clayton, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1841389673
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
