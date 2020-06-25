Overview of Dr. Nancy Clementino, MD

Dr. Nancy Clementino, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their residency with Detroit Chldns Hosp



Dr. Clementino works at Mercy Physicians Medical Group in San Diego, CA with other offices in Encinitas, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.