Dr. Nancy Coles, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (18)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nancy Coles, MD

Dr. Nancy Coles, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Coles' Office Locations

  1. 1
    125 E 72nd St Apt 1C, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 879-8886

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 28, 2019
    Employs a caring and experienced staff who work as a professional team. Dr Coles always tries to answer technical questions in a manner that enable unsophisticated patients to understand their conditions.
    — Dec 28, 2019
    About Dr. Nancy Coles, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609868074
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
    Residency
    Internship
    • Barnes - Jewish Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Tufts U
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nancy Coles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Coles has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Coles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Coles has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Coles. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

