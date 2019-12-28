Overview of Dr. Nancy Coles, MD

Dr. Nancy Coles, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.