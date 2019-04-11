Dr. Nancy Cook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Cook, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nancy Cook, MD
Dr. Nancy Cook, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Dr. Cook's Office Locations
Atl Women's Hlthcare Spec LLC Dba Drs Taylor275 Collier Rd NW Ste 100B, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 350-5820
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nancy Cook, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cook has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cook accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cook has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cook on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cook.
