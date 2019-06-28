Dr. Nancy Crowley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crowley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Crowley, MD
Overview
Dr. Nancy Crowley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.
Locations
Select Diagnostics Inc3100 Duraleigh Rd Ste 205, Raleigh, NC 27612 Directions (919) 784-7874
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I am so impressed and happy with UNC Rex as a whole. However, Dr. Crowley has made my experience easy and stress free. The compassion and bedside manners of her entire team is amazing. To anyone looking for excellent care this is definitely where you want to be. I can’t thank them enough.
About Dr. Nancy Crowley, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crowley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crowley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crowley has seen patients for Lumpectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crowley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Crowley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crowley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crowley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crowley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.