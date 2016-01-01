See All Hematologists in Lafayette, IN
Dr. Nancy Dimartino, MD

Hematology
3.8 (10)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nancy Dimartino, MD

Dr. Nancy Dimartino, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Hematology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Williamsport, Franciscan Health Crawfordsville, Franciscan Health Lafayette East , Franciscan Health Rensselaer, Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital and Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Dimartino works at Lafayette Cancer Care in Lafayette, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Vitamin B Deficiency and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dimartino's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lafayette Cancer Care
    1345 Unity Pl Ste 135, Lafayette, IN 47905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 446-5050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Williamsport
  • Franciscan Health Crawfordsville
  • Franciscan Health Lafayette East 
  • Franciscan Health Rensselaer
  • Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital
  • Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Vitamin B Deficiency
Colorectal Cancer
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Clotting and Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Cancer, Borrmann 4 Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leukemia
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin K Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Encore Health Network
    • Humana
    • MDwise
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • PHCS
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Nancy Dimartino, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780687152
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tufts NEMC
    Residency
    • UMDNJ Nj Med School
    Internship
    • UMDNJ - University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nancy Dimartino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dimartino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dimartino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dimartino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dimartino works at Lafayette Cancer Care in Lafayette, IN. View the full address on Dr. Dimartino’s profile.

    Dr. Dimartino has seen patients for Anemia, Vitamin B Deficiency and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dimartino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dimartino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dimartino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dimartino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dimartino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

