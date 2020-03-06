Dr. Dunbar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nancy Dunbar, MD
Overview of Dr. Nancy Dunbar, MD
Dr. Nancy Dunbar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Chester, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine.
Dr. Dunbar's Office Locations
Nancy Dunbar M.D., P.C.1503 Mcdaniel Dr, West Chester, PA 19380 Directions (610) 344-0911
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dunbar is the consummate professional. She is extremely knowledgeable open, , kind and utterly compassionate. She returns her phone calls promptly, and her office staff is very competent and helpful. Dr. Dunbar truly cares about the well-being of her patients. Dr. Dunbar is truly an expert in her field.
About Dr. Nancy Dunbar, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1770587586
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- University of Pennsylvania
- Psychiatry
Dr. Dunbar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunbar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunbar.
