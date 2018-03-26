Dr. Efferson-Bonachea has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nancy Efferson-Bonachea, MD
Overview of Dr. Nancy Efferson-Bonachea, MD
Dr. Nancy Efferson-Bonachea, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bedford, NH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University.
Dr. Efferson-Bonachea works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Efferson-Bonachea's Office Locations
-
1
Neb. Retina Vision LLC107 Riverway Pl, Bedford, NH 03110 Directions (603) 836-5541
- 2 107 Riverway Place Bedford Cmns, Bedford, NH 03110 Directions (603) 836-5541
-
3
Northwest Corneal Consultants PA155 Griffin Rd, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Directions (603) 836-5541
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Efferson-Bonachea?
Dr. Bonachea is a brilliant physician along with being kind and caring. She has given me exceptional retinal and general eye care for many years. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Nancy Efferson-Bonachea, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932173234
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Efferson-Bonachea accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Efferson-Bonachea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Efferson-Bonachea works at
Dr. Efferson-Bonachea has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Efferson-Bonachea on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Efferson-Bonachea speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Efferson-Bonachea. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Efferson-Bonachea.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Efferson-Bonachea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Efferson-Bonachea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.