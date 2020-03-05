Dr. Elliott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nancy Elliott, MD
Overview of Dr. Nancy Elliott, MD
Dr. Nancy Elliott, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai Medical Center|Mount Sinai School of Medicine|MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Elliott works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Elliott's Office Locations
-
1
Montclair Breast Center PC37 N Fullerton Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (973) 509-1818
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Elliott?
I found Dr. Elliott after extremely disappointing experiences with two other imaging centers. It turns out I had a radial scar. Dr. Elliott's radiologist, Dr. Lee (who is as wonderful as Dr Elliott), knew immediately what she was looking at when she reviewed my mammograms. The prior imaging centers just kept telling me there were no changes in what they saw and I should come back every 6 months and then they said to cone back every 3 months. That is when I had enough!!! Little did I know that the literature recommends radial scars be removed if you have a family history. Neither imaging center labeled the spot they followed for years nor made any recommendation or suggestion that surgery could or should be considered. The Monclair Breast Center made the experience and surgery as calming as possible. The office is a very tranquil setting with soft calming instrumental music and a wonderful little library of heartwarming, encouraging and empowering books. Thank you MBC!
About Dr. Nancy Elliott, MD
- General Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1508811282
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Saint Vincent's Catholic Medical Center|St Vincent'S Hospital
- Mount Sinai Medical Center-Greater Miami (Florida)
- Mount Sinai Medical Center|Mount Sinai School of Medicine|MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elliott accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elliott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elliott works at
Dr. Elliott has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elliott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Elliott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elliott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elliott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elliott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.