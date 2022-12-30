See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Pembroke Pines, FL
Dr. Nancy Erickson, DO

Pain Medicine
3.9 (141)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nancy Erickson, DO

Dr. Nancy Erickson, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.

Dr. Erickson works at Northside Hospital in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Erickson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Interventional Pain Physicians of South Florida
    601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 207, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 933-8711

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 141 ratings
    Patient Ratings (141)
    5 Star
    (99)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (7)
    1 Star
    (33)
    Dec 30, 2022
    Dr. E has made it possible for me to get the most out of life because of the care she has given me. The office staff is awesome and she couldn’t be more caring. Thx Dr. E
    Tony N — Dec 30, 2022
    About Dr. Nancy Erickson, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821078114
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    • Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nancy Erickson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Erickson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Erickson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Erickson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Erickson works at Northside Hospital in Pembroke Pines, FL. View the full address on Dr. Erickson’s profile.

    Dr. Erickson has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Erickson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    141 patients have reviewed Dr. Erickson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erickson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Erickson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Erickson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

