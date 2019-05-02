Overview of Dr. Nancy Foldvary-Schaefer, DO

Dr. Nancy Foldvary-Schaefer, DO is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Foldvary-Schaefer works at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Epilepsy and Sleep Study along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.