Dr. Nancy Furumoto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Furumoto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Furumoto, MD
Overview of Dr. Nancy Furumoto, MD
Dr. Nancy Furumoto, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI.
Dr. Furumoto works at
Dr. Furumoto's Office Locations
-
1
Surgical Consultants Of Hawaii405 N Kuakini St, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 536-5811
Hospital Affiliations
- Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
- Kuakini Medical Center
- Pali Momi Medical Center
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Furumoto?
About Dr. Nancy Furumoto, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1578576146
Education & Certifications
- University Hi Integrated Surg Res Prgm
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Furumoto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Furumoto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Furumoto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Furumoto works at
Dr. Furumoto has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Furumoto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Furumoto. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Furumoto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Furumoto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Furumoto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.