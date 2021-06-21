See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Horsham, PA
Dr. Nancy Galella, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.6 (582)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nancy Galella, MD

Dr. Nancy Galella, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Horsham, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Galella works at Abington Obstetrical and Gynecological Associates in Horsham, PA with other offices in Abington, PA and Warrington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Galella's Office Locations

    Abington Obstetrical and Gynecological Associates
    118 Welsh Rd, Horsham, PA 19044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Abington Obstetrical and Gynecological Associates
    1245 Highland Ave Ste 504, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Abington Obstetrical and Gynecological Associates
    1380 Easton Rd, Warrington, PA 18976 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nipple Fissure Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 582 ratings
    Patient Ratings (582)
    5 Star
    (484)
    4 Star
    (46)
    3 Star
    (19)
    2 Star
    (6)
    1 Star
    (27)
    Jun 21, 2021
    Dr. Galella his wonderful. She always takes the time to talk to you and explain what's going on she has been my OBGYN for over 20 years and I can't say enough good things about her.
    Patti — Jun 21, 2021
    About Dr. Nancy Galella, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

