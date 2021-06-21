Overview of Dr. Nancy Galella, MD

Dr. Nancy Galella, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Horsham, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Galella works at Abington Obstetrical and Gynecological Associates in Horsham, PA with other offices in Abington, PA and Warrington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.