Dr. Nancy Germer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nancy Germer, MD
Dr. Nancy Germer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They graduated from University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.
Dr. Germer works at
Dr. Germer's Office Locations
All About Women's Care799 E Hampden Ave Ste 430, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (720) 764-5960
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen Dr. Germer for almost 30 years. She's grounded and listens and cares about your overall health. She continues to read and learn as information is available. I trust her.
About Dr. Nancy Germer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1194831883
Education & Certifications
- University Of California (San Francisco)
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Germer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Germer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Germer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Germer works at
Dr. Germer has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Colporrhaphy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Germer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Germer speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Germer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Germer.
