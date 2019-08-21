Dr. Nancy Han, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Han is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Han, MD
Overview
Dr. Nancy Han, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Orange Coast Medical Center.
Locations
HealthCare Partners Huntington Beach Office19066 Magnolia St, Huntington Beach, CA 92646 Directions (714) 968-0068Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Orange Coast Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor! Explains everything thoroughly and did such a great job on my upper and lower GI, by removing for pre-cancerous polyps. I would recommend dr.han to anyone for being a very thorough gastro & excellent Internal Medicine doctor. She gave me peace of mind after doing such a thorough job on preventing colon cancer, which is quite ramp it today in our society. Thank you again very much, dr. Han
About Dr. Nancy Han, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Han has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Han accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Han has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Han. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Han.
