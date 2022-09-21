Dr. Harrison has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nancy Harrison, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nancy Harrison, MD
Dr. Nancy Harrison, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hattiesburg, MS.
Dr. Harrison works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Harrison's Office Locations
-
1
Hattiesburg Clinic West104 Millsaps Dr, Hattiesburg, MS 39402 Directions (601) 288-7500
-
2
Child Development Clinic2500 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 984-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harrison?
Dr. Harrison is wonderful and compassionate. I was actually surprised that she spent so much time explaining my new diagnosis to me, because usually doctors are hurried. The office staff was friendly. I am thankful to have her as my doctor. I highly recommend her to rheumatology patients.
About Dr. Nancy Harrison, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1457763336
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harrison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harrison works at
Dr. Harrison has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Malaise and Fatigue, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harrison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrison. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.