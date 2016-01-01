Dr. Nancy Havas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Havas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Havas, MD
Dr. Nancy Havas, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-8623
Augusta University Medical Center1447 Harper St, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-4588
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Hospice & Palliative Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1255382081
- AURORA HEALTH CARE
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Family Practice and Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
