Dr. Nancy Havas, MD

Hospice & Palliative Medicine
1.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Dr. Nancy Havas, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Havas works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-8623
  2. 2
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1447 Harper St, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-4588

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Augusta University Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Nancy Havas, MD

    • Hospice & Palliative Medicine
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1255382081
    Education & Certifications

    • AURORA HEALTH CARE
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    • Family Practice and Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nancy Havas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Havas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Havas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Havas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Havas works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Havas’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Havas. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Havas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Havas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Havas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

