Dr. Nancy Henry-Socha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nancy Henry-Socha, MD
Dr. Nancy Henry-Socha, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Brainerd, MN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center.
Dr. Henry-Socha's Office Locations
Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic2024 S 6th St, Brainerd, MN 56401 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Henry-Socha?
Thank you Dr. Henry-Socha for taking the time to explain and find options to ease my pain. You are a Godsend in surgery and in the office and I truly appreciate you! Thank you for always taking the time to explain things and help me understand my pain and my options.
About Dr. Nancy Henry-Socha, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF MN MED SCH
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henry-Socha has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henry-Socha accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Henry-Socha using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Henry-Socha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henry-Socha has seen patients for Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henry-Socha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Henry-Socha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henry-Socha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henry-Socha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henry-Socha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.