Dr. Nancy Howanitz, MD

Dermatology
4.2 (12)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Nancy Howanitz, MD is a Dermatologist in Scarsdale, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.

They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Hair Loss and Acne Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    700 Post Rd Ste 24, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 725-5150
  2. 2
    Scott I Afran MD PC
    688 Post Rd, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 725-5150

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Aug 15, 2021
Dr. Howanitz is special to me in two ways. First, she is a skilled physician who will carefully examine her patients and will answer all questions. Second, she will take time to discuss the important issues of the day and exchange ideas and thus gets to know the whole person as well as the patient.
Stephanie Rockower — Aug 15, 2021
About Dr. Nancy Howanitz, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 48 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1295818391
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Nancy Howanitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howanitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Howanitz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Howanitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Howanitz has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Hair Loss and Acne Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Howanitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Howanitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howanitz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howanitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howanitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

