Dr. Nancy Jagodzinski, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center and Rush University Medical Center.
Ankle & Foot Center Of Fox Vly620 N River Rd Ste 104, Naperville, IL 60563 Directions (630) 778-7670Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Copley Medical Center
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve had hammer toe surgery before by an orthopedic surgeon and I’ve never been satisfied with the outcome. My toes began hammering again and I decided to go to Dr. J based on friends recommendations and they were right! My toes have never looked better and even though she called it an enhancement, I felt she did more to correct my toes than the previous surgeon and takes pride in helping people with foot issues. Her bedside manner is caring and she listens to your concerns and explains solutions.
- Podiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1841249620
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jagodzinski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jagodzinski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jagodzinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jagodzinski has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jagodzinski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Jagodzinski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jagodzinski.
