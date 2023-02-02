Overview of Dr. Nancy Jagodzinski, DPM

Dr. Nancy Jagodzinski, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Jagodzinski works at Ankle & Foot Center Of Fox Vly in Naperville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.