Dr. Nancy King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy King, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nancy King, MD
Dr. Nancy King, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. King works at
Dr. King's Office Locations
-
1
James Li MD Pllc128 Mott St Ste 608, New York, NY 10013 Directions (212) 343-8399
- 2 139 Centre St Ste 203, New York, NY 10013 Directions (212) 202-0680
-
3
New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai310 E 14th St, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 979-4000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. King?
Great MD
About Dr. Nancy King, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1780819946
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. King has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. King accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. King works at
Dr. King has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Postnasal Drip and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. King on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.