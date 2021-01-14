See All Otolaryngologists in New York, NY
Dr. Nancy King, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.3 (13)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nancy King, MD

Dr. Nancy King, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.

Dr. King works at Li & He Mds in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Postnasal Drip and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. King's Office Locations

  1. 1
    James Li MD Pllc
    128 Mott St Ste 608, New York, NY 10013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 343-8399
  2. 2
    139 Centre St Ste 203, New York, NY 10013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 202-0680
  3. 3
    New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai
    310 E 14th St, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 979-4000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Earwax Buildup
Postnasal Drip
Outer Ear Infection
Earwax Buildup
Postnasal Drip
Outer Ear Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 14, 2021
    Great MD
    JH — Jan 14, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nancy King, MD
    About Dr. Nancy King, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780819946
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nancy King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. King has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. King has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Postnasal Drip and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. King on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

