Dr. Nancy Lau, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nancy Lau, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
Nancy Lau139 Centre St, New York, NY 10013 Directions (212) 388-1062
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nancy Lau is great, highly recommend! Exceptional bedside manner and great listener, you can tell she truly wants to help. The office facility is clean, the front desk and all her technicians are very professional, respectful, considerate. After procedure I was served with a tea, an apple juice cookies and the sponge cake. Felt like I’m at home ! The wait time was a little bit longer than I expected 40 min delay, but it’s ok. I am lucky to be the patient of Dr.Lau.
About Dr. Nancy Lau, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1144208794
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Univ-St Luke's Roosevelt Hosp
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- NY Hosp-Cornell U
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lau has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lau accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lau has seen patients for Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lau speaks Chinese.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lau. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lau.
