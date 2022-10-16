Overview

Dr. Nancy Lau, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Lau works at Nancy Lau, MD in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.