Overview of Dr. Nancy Lazarescu, DO

Dr. Nancy Lazarescu, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Willoughby, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center and West Medical Center.



Dr. Lazarescu works at Lake Health Physician Group Internal Medicine Willoughby in Willoughby, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.