Overview of Dr. Nancy Lembo, DO

Dr. Nancy Lembo, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Roper Hospital and Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely.



Dr. Lembo works at Carolina Spine & Sport Rehab Specialists PA in West Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.