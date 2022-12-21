Dr. Nancy Lembo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lembo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Lembo, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nancy Lembo, DO
Dr. Nancy Lembo, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Roper Hospital and Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely.
Dr. Lembo's Office Locations
Carolina Spine & Sport Rehab Specialists PA1904 Sunset Blvd Ste C, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (843) 569-5421
Hospital Affiliations
- Roper Hospital
- Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I like her because she's relaxed and tries to get you to pay attention too.
About Dr. Nancy Lembo, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1154388064
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lembo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lembo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lembo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Lembo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lembo.
