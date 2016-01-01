Overview of Dr. Nancy Lin, MD

Dr. Nancy Lin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Redlands, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Redlands Community Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.