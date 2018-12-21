See All Urologists in Wellington, FL
Dr. Nancy Lobby, DO

Urology
3.2 (40)
Map Pin Small Wellington, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Nancy Lobby, DO

Dr. Nancy Lobby, DO is an Urology Specialist in Wellington, FL. They completed their residency with Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine

Dr. Lobby works at All Women Urology in Wellington, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Bladder Infection and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lobby's Office Locations

  1. 1
    All Women Urology
    10115 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 101, Wellington, FL 33414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 622-9065

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wellington Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bladder Infection
Urinary Incontinence
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bladder Infection
Urinary Incontinence

Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cystitis
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Urgency Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Elderplan
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Dec 21, 2018
    Dr. Nancy Lobby and her staff are excellent. Dr. Lobby is very detailed oriented and clearly explains medical procedures and related issues so that the patient understands. She encourages patients to ask questions and always provides honest answers. She was excellent in handling of my surgery and my aftercare. She is a very trustworthy and caring physician. I would highly recommend her for your urological care.
    Julia Hale in Pahokee, FL — Dec 21, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Nancy Lobby, DO
    About Dr. Nancy Lobby, DO

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154323400
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nancy Lobby, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lobby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lobby has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lobby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lobby works at All Women Urology in Wellington, FL. View the full address on Dr. Lobby’s profile.

    Dr. Lobby has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Bladder Infection and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lobby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Lobby. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lobby.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lobby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lobby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

