Dr. Nancy Loughridge, MD
Overview of Dr. Nancy Loughridge, MD
Dr. Nancy Loughridge, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Quincy, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton.
Dr. Loughridge's Office Locations
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates1250 Hancock St, Quincy, MA 02169 Directions (617) 774-0940
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Laughbridge is an amazing doctor. She delivered my two boys (12 and 6yo today). Both of my birth experiences were wonderful thanks to the doctor. She is highly skilled professional, carring and kind doctor. I am forever thankful for my two healthy children mostly because of the doctor Laughbridge.
About Dr. Nancy Loughridge, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loughridge has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loughridge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loughridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Loughridge has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Oophorectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loughridge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Loughridge. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loughridge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loughridge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loughridge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.