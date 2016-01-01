Dr. Nancy Luckie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luckie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Luckie, MD
Overview
Dr. Nancy Luckie, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll of PA.
Dr. Luckie works at
Locations
-
1
Nancy C Luckie, MD1833 KALAKAUA AVE, Honolulu, HI 96815 Directions (808) 955-7372
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Hawaii Medical Assurance Association (HMAA)
- Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Luckie?
About Dr. Nancy Luckie, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1760578116
Education & Certifications
- University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine
- University Hi J a Burns School Med
- Med Coll of PA
- U.C.L.A.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luckie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luckie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luckie works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Luckie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luckie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luckie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luckie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.