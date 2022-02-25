Dr. Nancy McKinney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKinney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy McKinney, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nancy McKinney, MD
Dr. Nancy McKinney, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital and Saint Anne's Hospital.
Dr. McKinney works at
Dr. McKinney's Office Locations
-
1
Hudner Oncology Center795 Middle St Ste 1, Fall River, MA 02721 Directions (508) 235-5226
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
- Saint Anne's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Network Health
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McKinney?
I was Dr McKinney's patient at St Anne's Oncology Center in 2020. She moved her practice,, and I was sad to no longer have her as my oncologist. I loved her from the first moment I met her. Her compassion, kindness, friendliness, and sense of humor put me instantly at ease. I fully trusted her medical expertise as well. I received very good care from her. I wish her the best in her new endeavors.
About Dr. Nancy McKinney, MD
- Hematology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1992765713
Education & Certifications
- University Of Missouri Columbia
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McKinney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKinney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKinney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKinney works at
Dr. McKinney has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKinney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. McKinney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKinney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKinney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKinney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.