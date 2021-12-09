Dr. Nancy McLeod, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McLeod is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy McLeod, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nancy McLeod, MD
Dr. Nancy McLeod, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fairhope, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Thomas Hospital.
Dr. McLeod works at
Dr. McLeod's Office Locations
Nancy A Mcleod MD358 Morphy Ave, Fairhope, AL 36532 Directions (251) 928-1912
Gulf Health Hospitals Inc750 Morphy Ave, Fairhope, AL 36532 Directions (251) 435-3170
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McLeod is an excellent physician who has been handling my case since 1995. She is very personable, polite and an awesome medical physician.
About Dr. Nancy McLeod, MD
- Neurology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1508841255
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McLeod has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McLeod accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McLeod has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. McLeod. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLeod.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McLeod, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McLeod appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.