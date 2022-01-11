See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Norfolk, VA
Dr. Nancy Morewitz, MD

Sleep Medicine
2.6 (10)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nancy Morewitz, MD

Dr. Nancy Morewitz, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Princess Anne Hospital.

Dr. Morewitz works at EVMS Strelitz Diabetes Center in Norfolk, VA with other offices in Portsmouth, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Morewitz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    EVMS Strelitz Diabetes Center
    855 W Brambleton Ave, Norfolk, VA 23510 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 446-5908
  2. 2
    Bon Secours Neuroscience Center
    3640 High St Ste 1A, Portsmouth, VA 23707 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 215-3565

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
  • Sentara Princess Anne Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Insomnia
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Sleep Apnea
Insomnia
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp

Treatment frequency



Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • American Progressive Life Insurance/Health Insurance
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • C and O Employee's Hospital Association
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Chesapeake Life Insurance Co
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Employers Health Network
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • First Life and Health Insurance
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • Locals (any local)
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • One Net
    • Optima Health
    • Pacificare Life and Health Insurance Co
    • PHCS
    • Pyramid Life
    • Sedgwick Claims Management Services
    • Sierra Choice
    • Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Sterling Life Insurance Company
    • Today's Options
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VA Coordinated Care for the Uninsured (VCC)
    • Virginia Health Network
    • Virginia Premier
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Nancy Morewitz, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    • 42 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1245294024
    Education & Certifications

    • University Tex Health Science Center
    • University Of Kentucky
    • E Va Grad School Med
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nancy Morewitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morewitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morewitz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morewitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Morewitz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morewitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morewitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morewitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

