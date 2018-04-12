Dr. Nancy Morgan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Morgan, MD
Dr. Nancy Morgan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mill Creek, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED.
Guardian Family Care805 164th St SE Ste 100, Mill Creek, WA 98012 Directions (425) 595-3436
My entire family is seen by Dr Morgan, her and The receptionist Nadine are so open and available anytime you need them. I’ve never experienced this level of personal time and care from any doctor or clinic before, highly recommend!
- Family Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1639237530
- BAYFRONT MEDICAL CENTER
- UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED
Dr. Morgan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan.
