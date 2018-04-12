See All Family Doctors in Mill Creek, WA
Dr. Nancy Morgan, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Nancy Morgan, MD

Family Medicine
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Nancy Morgan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mill Creek, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED.

Dr. Morgan works at Guardian Family Care in Mill Creek, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Family Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. John Finch, DO
Dr. John Finch, DO
4.2 (16)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Guardian Family Care
    805 164th St SE Ste 100, Mill Creek, WA 98012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 595-3436

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Skin Screenings
Drug Allergy Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Skin Screenings
Drug Allergy Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Morgan?

Apr 12, 2018
My entire family is seen by Dr Morgan, her and The receptionist Nadine are so open and available anytime you need them. I’ve never experienced this level of personal time and care from any doctor or clinic before, highly recommend!
Lake Stevens Wa — Apr 12, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Nancy Morgan, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nancy Morgan, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Morgan to family and friends

Dr. Morgan's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Morgan

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nancy Morgan, MD.

About Dr. Nancy Morgan, MD

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 46 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1639237530
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • BAYFRONT MEDICAL CENTER
Residency
Medical Education
  • UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Nancy Morgan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Morgan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Morgan works at Guardian Family Care in Mill Creek, WA. View the full address on Dr. Morgan’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morgan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morgan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Nancy Morgan, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.