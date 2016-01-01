Overview of Dr. Nancy Mula, MD

Dr. Nancy Mula, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.



Dr. Mula works at Fairway Pediatrics, LLC. in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.