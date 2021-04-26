Dr. Nancy Nagle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Nagle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nancy Nagle, MD is a Pulmonologist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Canadian Valley Hospital and Integris Southwest Medical Center.
Dr. Nagle works at
Locations
-
1
Pulmonary Physicians of Oklahoma City3366 NW Expressway Ste 660, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 947-3345
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Canadian Valley Hospital
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Nagle?
Dr Nagle is terrific. Really listens to patient. Does everything in her power to meet patient wants and needs. Creative problem solving thinking. Attentive action and communication. Explains everything completely. Answered every question. Full and complete knowledge of pulmonologist. Excellent bedside manner. Excellent pulmonologist.
About Dr. Nancy Nagle, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1740245745
Education & Certifications
- Pulmonary Critical Care University Of Oklahoma
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine University Of Oklahoma
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- Oklahoma City University, Oklahoma City, Ok
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nagle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nagle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nagle works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nagle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nagle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.