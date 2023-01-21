Dr. Nancy Netter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Netter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Netter, MD
Overview of Dr. Nancy Netter, MD
Dr. Nancy Netter, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Patewood Hospital and St. Francis Downtown.
Dr. Netter's Office Locations
MDVIP - Greenville, South Carolina - 9 Buena Vista9 Buena Vista Way Ste A, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 990-1825
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Patewood Hospital
- St. Francis Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was at Dr. Netter's office for my yearly physical. Dr. Netter does a wonderful, thorough job of taking your through your lab work results and listening to you. She is patient and kind. If there is any issue between office visits, Dr. Netter and/or her staff are readily available and helpful. I feel very grateful to be a patient.
About Dr. Nancy Netter, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1093792426
Education & Certifications
- Geisinger Med Center
- GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER
- University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
Dr. Netter has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Netter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Netter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Netter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Netter.
