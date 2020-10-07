Dr. Nancy Osburn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osburn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Osburn, MD
Overview of Dr. Nancy Osburn, MD
Dr. Nancy Osburn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Franklin, TN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Williamson Medical Center.
Dr. Osburn works at
Dr. Osburn's Office Locations
Franklin Womens Center Pllc4155 CAROTHERS PKWY, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 794-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Williamson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Osburn is alway responsive, thorough and personable. I absolutely love her bedside manner and the easy way in which she explains things. She’s been my doctor for about 15 years and I don’t plan to go anywhere else! Can’t wait for her to deliver our baby
About Dr. Nancy Osburn, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1548275209
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY

