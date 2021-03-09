Dr. Pajaro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nancy Pajaro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nancy Pajaro, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 3240 Edwards Lake Pkwy Ste 208, Birmingham, AL 35235 Directions (205) 661-9001
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pajaro?
Dr. Pajaro is an amazing, understanding, kind and caring doctor! When I first came to her I had so many issues. She addressed each and every one of them. She didn't look at me like a crazy hypercondriac (I was kind of expecting her to...) she understood I had been without insurance for quite a while and had some serious issue's that DID need to be addressed! She never made me feel anything other than cared for. I drive from Gadsden to see her. She knows this and works with me on certain things such as labs (easier to drive up the road and have my blood drawn) than drive to B'ham/Trussville. The results get faxed over to her and she or her nurse contact me and discuss what we need to do...if everything checks out, she doesn't leave me wondering, she calls and lets me know. She stays on top of Insurance "PA's" and referrals...she's an amazing woman. I will continue to make that drive when needed as long as she is practicing! One last thing, ALL the staff is wonderful as well!
About Dr. Nancy Pajaro, MD
- Family Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1083713754
Education & Certifications
- Meharry Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pajaro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pajaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pajaro speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Pajaro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pajaro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pajaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pajaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.