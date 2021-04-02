Dr. Nancy Palermo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palermo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Palermo, MD
Overview of Dr. Nancy Palermo, MD
Dr. Nancy Palermo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Dr. Palermo works at
Dr. Palermo's Office Locations
-
1
Thrive Gynecology Pllc6401 Carnegie Blvd Ste 2A, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (704) 390-7150
- 2 6401 Morrison Blvd Ste 2A, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (704) 390-7150
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Palermo?
Dr Palermo really cares about her patients. She spends a lot of time with you and is very professional. She is easy to talk to and always returns messages.
About Dr. Nancy Palermo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1881656809
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palermo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palermo accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palermo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palermo works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Palermo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palermo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palermo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palermo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.