See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Nancy Palermo, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Nancy Palermo, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.6 (14)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nancy Palermo, MD

Dr. Nancy Palermo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

Dr. Palermo works at Thrive Gynecology Pllc in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. James Meek, MD
Dr. James Meek, MD
4.1 (27)
View Profile
Dr. Simon Ward III, MD
Dr. Simon Ward III, MD
4.9 (28)
View Profile
Dr. Kathryn Hull Wood, MD
Dr. Kathryn Hull Wood, MD
5.0 (16)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.

Dr. Palermo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Thrive Gynecology Pllc
    6401 Carnegie Blvd Ste 2A, Charlotte, NC 28211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 390-7150
  2. 2
    6401 Morrison Blvd Ste 2A, Charlotte, NC 28211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 390-7150

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
  • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Vaginosis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Vaginosis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Palermo?

    Apr 02, 2021
    Dr Palermo really cares about her patients. She spends a lot of time with you and is very professional. She is easy to talk to and always returns messages.
    Jill H — Apr 02, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nancy Palermo, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nancy Palermo, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Palermo to family and friends

    Dr. Palermo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Palermo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nancy Palermo, MD.

    About Dr. Nancy Palermo, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881656809
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nancy Palermo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palermo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Palermo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Palermo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Palermo works at Thrive Gynecology Pllc in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Palermo’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Palermo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palermo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palermo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palermo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Nancy Palermo, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.