Dr. Nancy Pan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nancy Pan, MD
Dr. Nancy Pan, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Rheumatology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Pan's Office Locations
Hospital for Special Surgery535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (646) 797-8514Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pan was thorough and patient. Consummate professional and I recommend her without reservation. Was great with my 3.5 year old, and the office is very well run.
About Dr. Nancy Pan, MD
- Pediatric Rheumatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1760641815
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Pediatric Rheumatology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Pan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pan.
