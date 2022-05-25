See All Rheumatologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Nancy Scheinost, MD

Rheumatology
3.4 (26)
Map Pin Small Dallas, TX
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nancy Scheinost, MD

Dr. Nancy Scheinost, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with The Physicians Centre Hospital.

Dr. Scheinost works at Living Well Dallas Inc. in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of USMD
Dr. Scheinost's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Living Well Dallas Inc.
    17000 Preston Rd Ste 400, Dallas, TX 75248 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 930-0260

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Physicians Centre Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Limb Pain
Osteoporosis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Limb Pain
Osteoporosis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    May 25, 2022
    With an office visit and a couple video calls, Dr Scheinost and her team have recently given me a new peace of mind and much needed relief from the terror RA has had on my mind and body. Nearly 3 yrs of steroids, Humira, Embrel and 4 different Dr's in Seattle, I finally sought out the help of a natural path team to find hope away from the pharmaceutical machine after recently moving to the DFW metroplex. Even though Embrel has given me significant relief, I now prefer a more natural way to fight the long term damage RA can have on my joints and organs. And with the help of Dr Scheinost and her team, I now feel I have a road map of supplements, tests and measurable results to begin my new journey of fighting this autoimmune disease. FYI.. If you're reading my review, you must be considering working with DR Scheinost, if so, its pretty apparent I highly recommend them mainly due to their professionalism, thoroughness, attentive to my needs, and the best TEAM you can have. ~Grateful
    Norm G — May 25, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Nancy Scheinost, MD
    About Dr. Nancy Scheinost, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740238450
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Good Samaritan Reg Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nancy Scheinost, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scheinost is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scheinost has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scheinost has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scheinost works at Living Well Dallas Inc. in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Scheinost’s profile.

    Dr. Scheinost has seen patients for Limb Pain and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scheinost on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Scheinost. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scheinost.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scheinost, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scheinost appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

