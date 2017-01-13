Overview

Dr. Nancy Serpa, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Davis.



Dr. Serpa works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Fremont, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.