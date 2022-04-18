Dr. Nancy Solowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Solowski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nancy Solowski, MD
Dr. Nancy Solowski, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They graduated from CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital and UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
Dr. Solowski works at
Dr. Solowski's Office Locations
Ear Nose and Throat Asthma and Allergy Care Glen Burnie802 Landmark Dr Ste 119, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 760-8840
ENTAA Care11085 Little Patuxent Pkwy Ste 101, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 760-8840
ENTAA Care203 Hospital Dr Ste 200, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 760-8840
Howard County General Hospital5755 Cedar Ln, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 740-7890
Hospital Affiliations
- Howard County General Hospital
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very happy with my office visit.
About Dr. Nancy Solowski, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1265558233
Education & Certifications
- CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL MEDICAL CENTER
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Solowski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Solowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Solowski has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Solowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Solowski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solowski.
