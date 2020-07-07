Overview of Dr. Nancy Swartz, MD

Dr. Nancy Swartz, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MED COLL OF PA|Medical College Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Swartz works at Health Horizons/Myrna Brind Center of Integrative Medicine at Jefferson in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.