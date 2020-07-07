Dr. Nancy Swartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Swartz, MD
Overview of Dr. Nancy Swartz, MD
Dr. Nancy Swartz, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MED COLL OF PA|Medical College Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Swartz's Office Locations
Marcus Institute of Integrative Health - Center City925 Chestnut St Ste 120, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Wills Eye Hospital840 Walnut St Ste 910, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr.Swartz for five years based on the recommendation of a neighbor who always looks so beautiful and told me how she manages to do it ! Dr Swartz is breathtaking in her skill, kindness and listening ability. She also is a consummate physician and will do what she feels is medically appropriate every visit I have had with her.
About Dr. Nancy Swartz, MD
- Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Scheie Eye Institute University Penn
- Lankenau Hospital|Main Line Hospital - Lankenau
- MED COLL OF PA|Medical College Of Pennsylvania
- Ophthalmology
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swartz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swartz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Swartz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swartz.
